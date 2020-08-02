Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
ALDI

ALDI

SOHL Furniture Saucer Chair (In-Store)
$29.99
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this SOHL Furniture Saucer Chair for only $29.99 in-store!

Also, check out this SOHL Furniture Club Chair for just $39.99!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Comfortable seating for any room
  • Folds easily
  • Weight capacity up to 225 lb.
  • 35" x 28" x 34"

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
