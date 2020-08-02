This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
ALDI
$29.99
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
About this Deal
|
ALDI is offering this SOHL Furniture Saucer Chair for only $29.99 in-store!
Also, check out this SOHL Furniture Club Chair for just $39.99!
Find your nearest store here.
Details:
