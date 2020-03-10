Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 off $50+ When You Pay with Your Discover Card.
17h ago
3  Likes 0  Comments
For a limited time, when you spend $50 or more on select items sold by Amazon.com in Apparel, Electronics, Software, Video Games, and Computers you will get $10 off when you pay with your Discover Card.

To receive the $10 promotional discount:
1. Browse for qualifying items. “Qualifying items” are select items sold by Amazon.com in Apparel, Electronics, Software, Video Games, and Computers displaying the offer message on their product information pages. Due to manufacturer restrictions, some products are not eligible.

2. Add qualifying items to your Shopping Cart until the total amount of qualifying items before taxes, gift-wrap, shipping, and other promotions totals $50 or more. The savings only apply to select products sold by Amazon.com in Apparel, Electronics, Software, Video Games, and Computers. Items from those different product categories may be combined to qualify.

3. Click the "Proceed to Checkout" button, the amount of the savings will be reflected on the final order checkout page.

4. Update the form of payment to your Discover Card. The discount will only be reflected if you use Discover Card as your form of payment.

Note: Check Terms & Conditions for more details.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
