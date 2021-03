Walmart has this Sportspower Deluxe Saucer Swing Set with 2 Head Rests for only $79.00 with free shipping!



Details:

Redesigned extra wide 50.75" x 39.25" flying saucer swing holds two users

Rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame for strength and durability

Weather-resistant paint finish

PVC swing chain cover to protect fingers and hands

Foam padded leg base

As many as 2 kids (maximum 100 lbs each) can have fun together

Received 4.3+ stars from over 15 ratings