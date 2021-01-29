Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Spring & Easter Savings w/ Extra 15% Off + More
Sale
23h ago
Expires : 01/31/21
Shop the Kohl's Spring & Easter Sale with extra savings on clothing, decor and more! Don't miss this chance to shop early and snag deals while there's lots of in-stock options! Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

More Ways to Save
  • At checkout, use promo code: SHOP15 for 15% off purchase. Or, use 15% off in-store purchase coupon.
  • Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.


Notable Spring & Easter Savings Categories

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
5h ago
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕 So many cute Easter items!
Likes Reply
