Kohl's
Sale
23h ago
Expires : 01/31/21
23 Likes 2 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Shop the Kohl's Spring & Easter Sale with extra savings on clothing, decor and more! Don't miss this chance to shop early and snag deals while there's lots of in-stock options! Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.
More Ways to Save
Notable Spring & Easter Savings Categories
🏷 Deal Tagshome decor Top kohls Bottoms dining & entertaining Holidays & Celebrations Easter spring fashion
What's the matter?