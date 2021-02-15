Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Springtime Savings Event w/ Extra 15% Off + More
Sale
22h ago
Expires : 02/15/21
17  Likes 5  Comments
5
Tired of the cold weather, wind chills, snow and bulky winter clothes? Then you'll want to shop the Spring Decor and Spring Clothing sale with extra savings on all-thing spring! It's time to Think Spring!' Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

kohls Kitchen & Dining Clothing for the Family Bed & Bath Spring Easter Spring Decor spring fashion
💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
25m ago
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
6h ago
💕 💕
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
18h ago
👍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
16h ago
Thanks!:)
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
22h ago
Crummy image alert!
