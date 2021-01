Today only, Best Buy is offering this Stalwart Electric Car Blanket (5 Colors) for only $14.99 with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

12-volt electric blanket



Plugs into any car, truck, SUV or RV cigarette lighter



Heats up quickly and stays warm



Equipped with a 96-inch-long cord



Received 4+ stars from over 365 reviews