Right now, Amazon has this Stanley Classic Twinlock Travel Mug w/ Steel Loop in Hammertone Green for only $13.00 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

Leak-proof lid



Tough and durable



Lightweight and easy to carry with its durable handle and folding steel loop



Fits in most cars’ cup holders



Dishwasher safe



Received 4+ stars out of 1,480+ reviews

Compare to $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.