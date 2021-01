Staples is offering this 30-Qt Durable Expanding Crate on Wheels for only $14.99 with free shipping!



Details:

Great for organizing the home and office



Black and made of aluminum/plastic



Open lid simplifies access



Storage capacity of 70 lbs./1.7 cu. ft.



Dimensions: 16"H x 18.5"W x 15"D



Received 4+ stars from over 2,255 reviews