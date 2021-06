Bed Bath & Beyond is offering this 4-Pc Studio 3B 7" USB Bed Lifts for only $7.49 with free shipping on orders over $39, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Riser has 2 power outlets and 2 USB ports



Raises bed 7" off the floor



Includes 6' power cord



Weighs 3.33 lb.



Received 4+ stars from over 60 reviews