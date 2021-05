Lowe's has this 19.3" W x 12.13" H Oak Resin Planter for only $14.98 with free in-store pickup where available.



Note: price and availability may vary by location.



Product Details:

Strong and weather-resistant resin material



Lightweight and easy to move



UV inhibitor protects against fading



Easy knock-out drainage holes (no drilling required)



Made using recycled materials



Received 4+ stars from over 540 reviews