Walmart is offering Sun Joe SPX2598P-MAX Electric Pressure Washer, 2000 PSI, Foam Cannon, Patio Cleaning Attachment for just $79 + Free Shipping or choose free in-store pickup, where available.



Product Details:

Powerful 13-amp motor generates up to 2,000 PSI/1.6 GPM for maximum cleaning power to strip away stubborn dirt, grease and grime.

Onboard 1 liter foam canon is the perfect accessory for cleaning stubborn stains

TSS (Total Stop System) β€” automatically shuts off the pump and power when the trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

Includes 34-inch extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, 35-foot power code with GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, patio cleaning attachment, and needle clean-out tool

3 Quick Connect nozzles (0ΒΊ, 15ΒΊ, and 40ΒΊ) tackle different cleaning projects

Weight: 15.8 lbs