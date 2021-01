Best Buy has this Sun Joe STM30E Heavy Duty Steamer for only $79.99 with free shipping.



Product Details:

Powerful 15-amp motor and 50-PSI pressure rating for consistent, super-heated steam



Rapid 35-second heat-up time for near-instant readiness



212°F (100°C) temperature rating to kill germs



Continuous fill technology eliminates downtime for on-demand steaming



Commercial-style construction with all-aluminum heat exchange, copper utility brush, and adjustable flow rate



33.8 fl. oz (1 L) tank capacity provides up to 40 minutes of use per tank



Flexible steam hose measures 8 ft (96 in.) for a large-area cleaning radius



Extended 6 ft (72 in.) power cord



Eco-friendly and safe with low-energy mode and automatic shut-off



Weighs only 7.1 lbs



Full 2-year warranty