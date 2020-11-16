Target just released their 2020 Black Friday ad featuring deals available from 11/22 to 11/28!



This 27-pages ad includes 100s of incredible offers all week long. Score $170 off TCL 65" 4K Smart TV, $40 off Google Nest Hub, and more. Plus, opt for same day delivery on select items.



See more 2020 Black Friday ads here.



See more 2020 Black Friday news here.