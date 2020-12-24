Target
Doing any last-minute holiday shopping and need your order right away? Target is now offering free contactless pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt through 5pm today, 12/24.
Thousands more eligible items have been added to same-day services. Plus, there will be more drive-up parking spaces available for quicker service.
Find your nearest location here.
Read more here.
