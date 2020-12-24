Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Store Pickup & Same-Day Delivery Until 5pm
News
2h ago
Expires : Today
11  Likes 0  Comments
5
About this Deal

Doing any last-minute holiday shopping and need your order right away? Target is now offering free contactless pickup and same-day delivery with Shipt through 5pm today, 12/24.

Thousands more eligible items have been added to same-day services. Plus, there will be more drive-up parking spaces available for quicker service.

Find your nearest location here.

Read more here.

💬 Comments

