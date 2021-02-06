Target’s biggest digital sale of the summer returns to Target.com June 20-22, and it’s going to be refresh-your-space, update-your-wardrobe, stock-your-pantry, pamper-yourself-and-loved-ones magic. New this year, Target Deal Days will span three full days. That’s an extra 24 hours of even more savings across Target’s entire assortment — including food and beverage for the first time. And you’re in for plenty of additional perks, too, like Target’s safe, convenient same-day fulfillment services, 5% off digital GiftCards to help you gear up and more.



Deals you’ll have to see to believe

Think hundreds of thousands of Target.com discounts (and special, limited-time deals) across every shopping category, from electronics and home to essentials, toys, beauty and food and beverage. So go ahead and treat yourself as you rack up the savings.



And no membership fee and no waiting for delivery …

As always, Target Deal Days is designed for everyone, no membership fee required. So when June 20-22 rolls around, simply shop Target.com from the comfort of your couch. Want your goods the same day? Have your deals waiting in-store or delivered right to your door fast with Target’s fast, safe, industry-leading, same-day fulfillment services including Drive Up and Order Pickup.



More ways to save

For all the Target Deal Days details, stay tuned to Target.com, and watch for new deals to be added each day of the sale. And as you’re gearing up to save big, why not grab a Target GiftCard? From June 16-19, digital Target GiftCards are 5% off on Target.com. For even more discounts every day, join our free loyalty program Target Circle and reach for your Target RedCard. Let the savings begin!