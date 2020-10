Target has come up with more ways to make holiday shopping safer this year for consumers during the pandemic. Take a look below at the newest safety measures being introduced!



New Safety Measures:

In Stores:

Contactless payment at self-checkout stations w/ Wallet barcode

1,000 more handheld MyCheckout devices to avoid long lines

Shopping reservations can be made to save your spot in line here



Same-Day Services:

Double the number of Drive Up spots

For drive-up purchases, show your app with the personal ID number through the car window

Use the Target app to adjust your preference between Order Pickup and Drive Up in real time



