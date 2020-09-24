Target has announced they will hire 130,000 employees for the holiday season, a number that is in line with last year's. The current pandemic has caused shifts in shopping experiences, and the retailer plans to adapt to these changes with its new hires.



More workers will be assigned to same-day curbside and in-store pickup services, online order fulfillment, as well as cleaning and safety. Distribution centers will also have more workers to help maintain inventory of popular items in stores.



It's also expected guests will begin holiday shopping earlier this year to avoid crowds, so Target plans to roll out holiday deals as early as October.



