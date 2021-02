ALDI is offering this SOHL Furniture Storage Ottoman for only $19.99 in-store!



Details:

Ideal for storing and organizing toys, blankets, books & more



Tufted lid provides comfort and style for any room in the house



Easily unfolds for quick set-up; no tools required



Up to 300-lb. weight capacity



Dimensions: 30.7" x 15.7" x 15.7"