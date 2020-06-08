Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Three-mode Splash Proof Water Tap

$3.99 $5.22
Expires: 09/10/20
Gearbest is having this Three-mode Splash Proof Water Tap on sale for $3.99. Plus, shipping adds $0.12 to your order and takes about 15-30 business day.

Main Features
• High-quality ABS, silicone and stainless steel materials, durable and wearable
• Stylish look
• 360 degree rotatable
• Three modes: fast, splash, fast + splash
• Easy to install and use
• Suitable for almost all kinds of taps in the kitchen, bathroom, etc.
• Inner diameter: 22mmm
• Outer diameter: 24mmm

Comments (1)

dslight50
dslight50 (L1)
44m ago
nice job Boet Family
Reply
