Price Drop! Toastmaster Appliances (Mult. Options)
FREE SHIPPING
$9.09 $24.99
Aug 07, 2020
Expires : 08/16/20
26  Likes 2  Comments
34
About this Deal

Price drop (was $11.99)! Kohl's is offering Toastmaster Small Appliances (Multiple Options) for only $9.09 when cardholders use code HOT30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE at checkout!

Non-cardholders can use code SAVEBIG15 (extra 15% off) to drop the price down to $11.09 with free shipping on order of $75 or more.

Plus, earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Other Notable Sales:

Appliances kitchen Kitchenware cookware kohls kitchen appliances Small Kitchen Appliances Toastmaster
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Aug 07, 2020
updated with new codes and lower price
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Jul 31, 2020
good deal good deal
