Today only, Bath and Body Works is offering their Black Friday Special Christmas Box for only $30 ($101 Value) with any $30 purchase when you use code GOODIES at checkout! Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 on orders over $10.



Includes:

Tis the Season 3-Wick Candle



Tis the Season Gentle Foaming Hand Soap (8.75 fl oz)



Crushed Candy Cane Single Wick Candle



Crushed Candy Cane Hand Cream (1 fl oz)



Crushed Candy Cane PocketBac (1 fl oz)



Dahlia Shower Gel (10 fl oz)



Dahlia Fine Fragrance Mist (8 fl oz)



Dahlia Super Smooth Body Lotion (8 fl oz)



Santa Hat PocketBac Holder