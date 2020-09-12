Kohl's
Today only, Kohl's has sent out an email with an extra 40%, 30% or 20% off Mystery Coupon that you can use on any purchase throughout the day in-store or online with free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Just check your inbox for the subject line, "Your mystery offer is here! Unwrap the savings."
Note: offer is valid for one-time use only!
