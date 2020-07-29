Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
4-Pack Touch of ECO Solar Home Lights
$26.99 $129.99
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 08/06/20
About this Deal

For a limited time, Woot has this 4-Pack Touch of ECO Solar Home Lights for only $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Product Details:
  • Color: White
  • Battery: Rechargeable 1.2V 800 MAH NI-MH
  • Power Source: Sunlight
  • Weight: 4.6oz per light
  • Dimensions: 4.75" x 4.75" x 2"
  • Quantity: 4 or 8 solar lights
  • Run Time: 6-9 hours at full charge
  • Lumens: 60 Lumens per set
  • Solar Panel: Polysilicon panel 2V 160 MAH

