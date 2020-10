Walmart has just introduced its 'Trick-ofTreat' event as part of the new Fall Event Series for families! More than 100 parking lots will be turned into a spooky attraction for kids and adults to enjoy in a contact free and socially distanced way. Costumes are encouraged.



This event runs from now until Halloween!



Find your nearest Walmart here.



Other Fall Event Series:

Halloween Camp Episodes with actor Neil Patrick Harris



Gameday Marketplace



Learn more