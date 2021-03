Woot! is offering a tumbler for just $1.00 when Amazon Prime members spend $30 or more on a Woot! shirt. Shipping is free with Prime.



How It Works:

Log in with your Amazon Prime account using the “Log in with Amazon” button



Add $30 worth of eligible Woot! Shirts to your cart



Add an eligible tumbler



Discount automatically applied at checkout when logged in with your Amazon Prime account