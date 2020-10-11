Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
JCPenney Emerges from Bankruptcy?!
News
1 day ago
Earlier this year, JCPenney was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to added financial strain caused by the pandemic. Recently, the U.S. bankruptcy court approved the sale of the retail company and it will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group.

The hope is that the move will help the retailer slowly get back on track in terms of business and earning revenue. More store closures will continue to happen over the next couple of years, leaving only 600 operating locations.

Read more here.

What do you think of JCPenney coming out of bankruptcy? Let us know in the comments below!

