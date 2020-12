Staples has this Union & Scale 9.5" Essentials Wall Clock for only $6.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Analog wall clock with plastic frame in white color for office, living room, classroom, bedroom



Face size: 9.3"Dia.



Features high-accuracy movement



One AA battery is required



Comes with easy-to-read black Arabic numbers



Dimensions: 9.96"H x 9.5"Dia.



Comes in 1950s era style design



Made from 100% recycled material



Features black in hour and minute hands and red in second hand to avoid fuss