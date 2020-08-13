Up to 30% Off Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
Sale
+ In-Store Shipping
About this Deal
|As we reported yesterday, Stein Mart is closing all 300 locations nationwide.
Head to your nearest store now to shop their Going Out of Business Sale with up to 30% off the lowest ticketed prices! Everything is on sale, everything must go! Shop early while stock is still high to find the best deals.
Find a store near you here.
See their Social Media post here.
Related to this item:men's clothing women's clothing Sale toddler store closings bankruptcy Stein Mart Going Out Of Business Sale
What's the matter?