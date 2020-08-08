Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Up to 70% Off Home Closeouts + Extra 30% Off + F/S

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Kohl's Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.8% Cashback

About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering up to 70% off Home Closeouts, plus cardholders can get an extra 30% off with code PLEASANT30 (w/ card) and free shipping with code AUGMVCFREE (w/ card) applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off with code SAVEBIG15 and free shipping on $75+.

Plus from now until 8/16, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

Notable Home Closeout Categories:

