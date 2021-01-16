Kohl's
Now through 1/24, Kohl's is offering Up to 70% Off Kitchen & Dining Sale plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code FAVORITE30 and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE applied at checkout!
Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off purchases with code SAVINGS15 until 1/18 and free shipping on orders over $75.
Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.
*Categories:*
+Small Appliances
+Cookware
+Dining & Entertaining
+Food Storage
