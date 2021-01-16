Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 70% Off Kitchen & Dining Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
5h ago
Expires : 01/24/21
Now through 1/24, Kohl's is offering Up to 70% Off Kitchen & Dining Sale plus cardholders get an extra 30% off with code FAVORITE30 and free shipping with code JANMVCFREE applied at checkout!

Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off purchases with code SAVINGS15 until 1/18 and free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

+Small Appliances
+Cookware
+Dining & Entertaining
+Food Storage

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
1h ago
🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
BurnsE
BurnsE (L3)
4h ago
good find 👍
Likes Reply
