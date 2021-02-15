Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 15-30% Off
Sale
1h ago
Expires : 02/15/21
Kohl's is offering up to 80% off clearance! Plus, now through 2/15, cardholders get an extra 15-30% off with the unique coupon code sent to them via email. Just check your inbox. Cardholders also get free shipping with code FEBMVCFREE applied at checkout.

Note: Kohl's has changed their normal normal 30% off offer to this new 15-30% off unique code.

Non-cardholders get an extra 15% off with code TAKE15 used at checkout and free shipping on orders over $75.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent.

More Notable Categories To Shop:

