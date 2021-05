Kohl's is offering Up to 75% Off 1-Day Deals, plus cardholders get an extra 15%-30% off with unique code emailed to them and free shipping with code MAYMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout!



Non-cardholders can get an extra 15% off with code GO15 or GOSAVE15 and free shipping on $75+.



Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.