Kohl's is offering up to 80% Off Home Closeouts + an Extra 20% off + Earn Kohl's Cash!
Through Sunday night, Kohl's has up to an extra 80% off hundreds of Home Closeouts, plus you can take an extra 20% off your order with coupon code WINTER20. Everyone gets free $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent after discounts. Free shipping on $75 or save on shipping with free in-store pickup or curbside delivery.
