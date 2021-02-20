Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's is offering up to 80% Off Home Closeouts + an Extra 20% off + Earn Kohl's Cash!

Through Sunday night, Kohl's has up to an extra 80% off hundreds of Home Closeouts, plus you can take an extra 20% off your order with coupon code WINTER20. Everyone gets free $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent after discounts. Free shipping on $75 or save on shipping with free in-store pickup or curbside delivery.

  • Plus, Get 15% Off with email E-mail Sig-up and you'll receive a one-time use coupon for an extra 15% off your next purchase!

  • Also, Sign up for text alerts and save 15% on your next purchase. Text SAVE02 to 56457 to get started.

