This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Nordstrom Rack
Sale
Jul 20, 2020
Expires : 09/27/20
37 Likes 2 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Nordstrom Rack is having an up to 90% off BergHOFF kitchen & tabletop items with free shipping on $100+!
Notable Categories:
🏷 Deal Tagskitchen Kitchenware serveware dinnerware Small Kitchen Appliances Table Linens Glassware & Drinkware Kitchen Tools & Utensils
What's the matter?