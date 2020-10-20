Today at 7pm ET, Walmart will kick off their final Black Friday sale with their 'Deals for Days' Event 3! The sale will also start in-store on 11/27 at 5am (local time). Expect more deals to be added to the sale online on 11/27 at 12am ET. Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup.



See the complete Black Friday Event 3 ad here.



Black Friday Event 3 Schedule:

11/25: Online sale begins at 7pm ET



11/26: Online sale continues; stores closed



11/27: Online sale continues w/ more deals added at 12am ET



11/27: Sale begins in stores at 5am (local time). See pages 6-12 of ad for featured deals.