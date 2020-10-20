Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Black Friday Event 3 (Starts at 7pm ET)
5h ago
Expires : 11/28/20
Today at 7pm ET, Walmart will kick off their final Black Friday sale with their 'Deals for Days' Event 3! The sale will also start in-store on 11/27 at 5am (local time). Expect more deals to be added to the sale online on 11/27 at 12am ET. Shipping is free on $35+ or opt for free store pickup.

See the complete Black Friday Event 3 ad here.

Black Friday Event 3 Schedule:
  • 11/25: Online sale begins at 7pm ET
  • 11/26: Online sale continues; stores closed
  • 11/27: Online sale continues w/ more deals added at 12am ET
  • 11/27: Sale begins in stores at 5am (local time). See pages 6-12 of ad for featured deals.

prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1h ago
Admin/Mods I had set the expiration 11/28 , now it shows 11/27, can you please correct thanks.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1h ago
expiration corrected again, thanks.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
9h ago
Update, Event 3: Deals begin online at 7 p.m. EST
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
9 days ago
Updated to correct expiration 11/28 reference , Event 3 BF AD Page 12, https://www.dealsplus.com/ai/0x0/dealimage/20000/8472000/8472075_1605512829.png
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
9 days ago
What was there when it was posted on 10/20/20 reference
Likes Reply
