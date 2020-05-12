The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” is a free and contactless experience that brings holiday songs to life like never before. Thanks to nearly 1,000 Intel drones launched into the night’s sky, the light show creates three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.



Schedule:

Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway



Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl



Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas



Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion



Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway



Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds



Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena



Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com starting on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET to reserve free tickets to watch the show from the safety of your own car or a designated viewing area right next to your car. When confirmed, you will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant your vehicle entry on the day of the event. Tickets are available while supplies last.



Note: It isn’t limited to just these communities. Any family can cheer the live broadcast of the light show on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET.