Walmart

Free Walmart 'Holiday Drone Light Show'
Event
1 day ago
Expires : 12/20/20
The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” is a free and contactless experience that brings holiday songs to life like never before. Thanks to nearly 1,000 Intel drones launched into the night’s sky, the light show creates three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters, like snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and holiday presents, choreographed to a soundtrack of classic and modern holiday favorites, from “Frosty the Snowman” by Bing Crosby to “Run Run Rudolph” by Kelly Clarkson.

Schedule:
  • Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway
  • Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
  • Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion
  • Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway
  • Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds
  • Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena
  • Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

Visit www.WalmartDroneShow.com starting on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5:00 p.m. ET to reserve free tickets to watch the show from the safety of your own car or a designated viewing area right next to your car. When confirmed, you will receive an email with a QR code, which will grant your vehicle entry on the day of the event. Tickets are available while supplies last.

Note: It isn’t limited to just these communities. Any family can cheer the live broadcast of the light show on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok channels on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
shalini31
shalini31 (L2)
20h ago
👍 👍
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
1 day ago
Update, Event Series started
Likes Reply
Amelpinto
Amelpinto (L2)
5 days ago
good news, much more holiday fun, I loved previous Walmart drive-in theatre event 🤩 🤩
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
9 days ago
More Details and registration can be found here : https://www.walmartdroneshow.com/
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
9 days ago
Admin/Mods change from news to Event
Likes Reply
hAris
hAris (L0)
12 days ago
New and excited event!
Likes Reply
hAris
hAris (L0)
12 days ago
Thanks!
Likes Reply
see more comments 5
