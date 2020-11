Ace Hardware is offering this 20' Werner Extension Step Ladder Type II for only $99.99 when Rewards members [free to join] receive an extra $20 (auto applied at checkout) with free shipping or curbside pickup where available.



Details:

225-lb capacity



Molded rung braces on bottom step for increased durability



Exclusive Alflo rung joint means Twist-Proof performance



1-1/2 inch slip-resistant Traction-Tred D-rungs



Gravity spring locks operate smoothly



Maximum Ladder Height: 20 ft.



Minimum Ladder Height: 10 ft.