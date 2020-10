Amazon is offering Work Sharp EDC Pivot Knife Sharpener for only $3.95. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Convex-carbide - quickly creates a durable convex cutting edge on any knife/ steel



Controlled sharpening - pivot-response follows the curve of the knife for a consistent angle and edge across the entire blade



Ceramic hone - hones/ re-sharpens any blade steel quickly and easily with just a few passes



Diamond plate - sharpens Fish hooks and a wide range of edge tools



On the go - compact, easy to use knife sharpener to quickly and easily maintain any knife edge anywhere, anytime