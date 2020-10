Woot is having a 'WTF' Pricing Event with free shipping for Prime members!



How It Works:

At the start times, the deal launches at $1. There are just a few at this price.



If you missed it, go back to the WTF event page and refresh at the next 10-minute mark



Every 10 minutes, the price goes up a little more, with just a few at each price level



Prices continue to rise until item reaches a “final” price and/or it sells out



The price will increase 2-3 times before the final price is reached

WTF Deals:

Starts 11am CT: Activ Life Bicycle Tire Lights



Starts 12pm CT: Heath Riles Sweet BBQ Rub



Starts 1pm CT: Woot! BOC Miniblock Set