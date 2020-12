Kohl's has this 3-Pc St. Nicholas Yuletide Stacking Containers for only $11.99 with free store pickup, or free shipping on orders over $75.



Product Details:

Snowflake, plaid and snowmen designs



Nesting design for easy storage



BPA free



Melamine, plastic



Dishwasher safe



Heat safe to 200°F



Includes:

Large 8.3-in. container with lid

Medium 7.4-in. container with lid

Small 6.6-in. container with lid