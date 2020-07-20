Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
10% OFF
Extra 10% Off $300+ Home Office Furniture

The Home Depot is offering an extra 10% off your $300 purchase of select home office furniture. Just enter this promo code at checkout! Plus, shipping is free for orders of $35 or more.
6 used today - 3 comments
10% OFF
Extra 10% Off $500 Area Rugs

Sale
'Bring Home The Holidays' Savings

Shop The Home Depot's holiday sale to save on Christmas decor essentials.
Expires 12/25/20
10% OFF
Up to 10% Off Kitchen Appliances & Furniture

6 used today
80% OFF
Up to 80% Off End of Season Clearance Sale

Save up to 80% off when you shop The Home Depot's end of season clearance sale! Prices are as marked. Even better, get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
7 used today
50% OFF
50% Off Select Furniture & Decor Super Savings Event

2 used today
50% OFF
Fall Savings On Select Top Brand Appliances

Save up to 50% off select top brand appliances during The Home Depot's Fall savings event! Prices are as marked.
Expires 10/21/20
More Ways to 'Get To-Dos Done' Sale

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Free Delivery On All Halloween Decor

Sale
The Home Depot's Black Friday Plans Revealed

The Home Depot has announced that it is planning to offer Black Friday discounts for two months beginning in early November and lasting until December.

In addition, Home Depot mobile app users will get exclusive access to view deals in early November before they go live (iOS App or Android App)
3 used today
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off 'Days of Decor' Sale

Save on furniture, bed & bath, lighting, kitchen & tableware, wall decor and more. Shipping is free on $45+.
1 used today
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Select Tools & Accessories

1 used today
15% OFF
15% Off Your Next Order w/ Online Workshop

Home Depot is offering 15% off your next online order after you attend one of their online workshops!

After completing the workshop you will receive your online coupon.

Available Online Workshops:
  • Outdoor Workshop - 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
  • Indoor Workshop - 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
  • Systems Workshop - 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, Aug 20, 2020
  • Outdoor Workshop - 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, Aug 27, 2020
7 used today
SALE
$500 & Under 'Spruce Up Your Patio' Sale

Find patio items for $500 and under during this sale at Home Depot! Even better, you can get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
1 comment
Limited Number of Customers In-store Due to COVID-19

2 used today - 1 comment
Home Depot Local Weekly Ad

Browse Home Depot Weekly Ad for a featured collection of best values in your area. Find special savings on appliances and more. Updated on Sundays.
6 comments
Home Depot Credit Card Offers

Did you know that Home Depot offers 4 different credit cards? You can apply today for the consumer credit card, project loan, commercial revolving, or commercial account card.

Consumer Credit Card:
  • 6 months every day financing on purchases of $299 or more
  • Up to 10% off select sheds, USA and Tuff sheds, installed sheds & garages
  • Up to 10% off installed pergolas, arbors and pavilions by Law Master Outdoor Living
  • 12-24 months special financing for riding mowers, fencing, blinds & more!
    Project Loan Card:

  • 7.99% fixed APR
  • Up to $55,000 credit lines
  • No annual fees

Commercial Revolving & Commercial Account:
  • Itemized statements
  • Easy purchase tracking
  • Online account management
  • Fuel savings
  • 60 days with no interest on every purchase
More
2 used today - 1 comment
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Furniture Special Values

2 used today
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Select Storage Solutions

How to Save Even More At The Home Depot

Aside from coupons, there are plenty of ways you can start saving at The Home Depot. Here are a couple ways you can take advantage of additional discounts and offers.

Other Retailer Coupons
Did you know you can bring in other coupons from Home Depot competitors? Home Depot has been known to honor coupons from other home improvement stores such as Lowe's.

Rent Tools
Home Depot allows customers to rent tools instead of buying them. This is a great option if you're looking for a one-time use tool. You can see more information here.

Deal of the Day
Every day, Home Depot offers a special buy of the day which you can find here.

Price Match Guarantee
Home Depot not only offers a price match guarantee, but they will beat competitor's prices by an extra 10%! If you're able to find a lower price on an identical in-store item from any other retailer, they will beat the price by 10%. Show the ad, printout, or photo to an associate to receive your discount.
2 used today - 1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $45+

Free Rebates On Thousands of Items

Check out Home Depot's rebate center where you can save up to $125 with rebates on over 1,000 items.
5 comments
In-Store & Special Order Kitchen Offers

1 comment
Home Depot Coupons (Ebay)

You can find $20 off $200, $25 off $200, or 10% off Home Depot coupons being sold on eBay. Depending on how much you are planning to spend, these savings could be worth the price!

New coupons are constantly being posted, so if you can't find what you are looking for be sure to check back regularly.
4 used today - 2 comments
FREE GIFT
Free 2-Day Delivery On Thousands Of Online Items

30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Select Storage Solutions

Truck & Tool Rental

2 used today
Lighting & Ceiling Fans Savings

40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Furniture

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Grills + Free Shipping

40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Select Overstock Savings

35% OFF
Up to 35% Off Kitchen Carts and Cookware

Expires 10/21/20
35% OFF
Up to 35% Off Mattresses

Expires 10/21/20
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off Wallpaper

Common Home Depot Coupons

The home improvement giant offers online coupon discounts for specific categories, sitewide, or select seasonal items.

How Do I Get $5 or $10 Off?
Two of the most popular coupon code discounts for Home Depot are their $5 off $50 or $10 off $100 promos. These discounts are popular because there are usually no exclusions across the site. Most other codes are only valid for select items. These codes may be released around a popular shopping holiday, most commonly Black Friday or the Christmas holiday season. Fortunately, shoppers can sign up for emails or text messages from Home Depot to get a $5 off $50 coupon!

What Types of Codes will Home Depot Offer?
Home Depot most commonly offers category-specific codes, but will occasionally offer a sitewide code or coupon valid for a selection of items. 20-25% off blinds and shades, up to 25% off lighting,

Home Depot Credit Cards
Home Depot also offers 4 different credit cards with different perks and benefits. You can find more information by clicking here.
6 used today - 20 comments

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the biggest home improvement retailer in the world with the largest selection of hardware, patio furniture, construction, paint, tools, gardening, flooring, grills, appliances, lumber and countless more home improvement parts and accessories.

How to Use a Home Depot Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

  1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

  2. Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner.
  3. Find the "Promotion Code" box and click the plus sign to expand the text box.
  4. Enter your code into the text box and click "Apply."
  5. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
What are the Best Home Depot Coupons?

Home Depot's best coupons are usually 10% off site-wide, however they have been known to release coupon codes that are valid for 20% off everything. They usually have a few codes that are valid for specific categories or deals, but the site-wide codes are rare. Shoppers can subscribe to Home Depot alerts to receive these coupons via email and get a $5 off $50 one-time use coupon.

How Do I Save the Most?

The best way to go about shopping at The Home Depot is not to wait until they have a coupon code available, but to check their daily sales and deals. Here are some tips:

  1. Free Shipping vs. In-Store Pickup - Home Depot offers free shipping on orders of $45 or more. If your order is under this threshold, it's best to select free in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. In-store pickup has no fee, and a lot of the best deals are only available with in-store pickup.
  2. Savings Center - This is the center of all Home Depot deals! You'll find all the major promotions that are happening at Home Depot through this page. It can be a bit overwhelming, so make sure you use the category images on the left side to guide you.
  3. Weekly Ads - Home Depot's weekly ads are almost always released on Thursdays. You can almost always see what deals are available the day before they go live.
  4. Today Only Savings - See one-day only deals that are

When is the Best Time to Shop at Home Depot?

If the items you're looking for are seasonal, then make sure you plan ahead and get these deals at the very beginning or end of the season. For example, the best deals on patio furniture are usually at the beginning of Spring or the end of Summer. You'll find great deals on paint in mid-Summer. Power generators usually used in the Winter are on sale at the beginning of Fall.

Holiday Sales & Sneak Peeks: What are They?
Home Depot will usually offer an online coupon near a popular shopping holiday. Before the actual shopping holiday, it's common for Home Depot to offer one-day sneak peek sales with codes valid for up to 30% off select items (we've even seen 50% off around Black Friday). They may offer one sneak peek sale or several leading up to the main event with different items and discounts offered for each sale. Sneak peek sales are usually within a week of the official shopping holiday. Some popular shopping holidays may include the following:
  • New Year's Day
  • Presidents' Day
  • Easter
  • Mother's Day
  • Memorial Day
  • Father's Day
  • 4th of July, Independence Day
  • Labor Day
  • Columbus Day
  • Halloween (Decorations)
  • Veterans Day
  • Pre-Black Friday & Black November
  • Black Friday (Closed Thanksgiving)
  • Cyber Monday
  • Christmas (Trees & Decorations)


Since so many products at Home Depot are popular in the Spring and Summer, Home Depot has a special Black Friday in Spring each April. This is the best time to buy just about anything at The Home Depot because nobody is thinking about purchasing grills, gardening supplies, lumber, building materials, paint, or other parts and hardware in the cold and rainy weather surrounding Black Friday in November. Black Friday in November is also a fantastic time to buy, the downside is that shoppers will often have to wait to use the things they buy due to seasonal restrictions (nobody's going to have a BBQ in November). Of course, they do tend to focus on Winter-related deals such as fireplaces, Christmas trees and decorations.

End-of-Season Overstock Sale

Never miss another coupon from
Home Depot
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Home Depot is offering savings on select end-of-season home decor, furniture, and kitchenware. Prices are as marked! Plus, get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
100% success (20 votes) - Expired 7/20/20
