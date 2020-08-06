How to Use a Home Depot Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping cart.



Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner.





Find the â€œPromotion Codeâ€ box and click the plus sign to expand the text box.





Enter your code into the text box and click â€œApply.â€





See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



What are the Best Home Depot Coupons?

How Do I Save the Most?

Free Shipping vs. In-Store Pickup - Home Depot offers free shipping on orders of $45 or more. If your order is under this threshold, it's best to select free in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. In-store pickup has no fee, and a lot of the best deals are only available with in-store pickup.

Savings Center - This is the center of all Home Depot deals! You'll find all the major promotions that are happening at Home Depot through this page. It can be a bit overwhelming, so make sure you use the category images on the left side to guide you.

Weekly Ads - Home Depot's weekly ads are almost always released on Thursdays. You can almost always see what deals are available the day before they go live.

Today Only Savings - See one-day only deals that are discounted from 20-50%.

When is the Best Time to Shop at Home Depot?

New Year's Day



Presidents' Day



Easter



Mother's Day



Memorial Day



Father's Day



4th of July, Independence Day



Labor Day



Columbus Day



Halloween (Decorations)



Veterans Day



Pre-Black Friday & Black November



Black Friday (Closed Thanksgiving)



Cyber Monday



Christmas (Trees & Decorations)

Home Depot is the biggest home improvement retailer in the world with the largest selection of hardware, patio furniture, construction, paint, tools, gardening, flooring, grills, appliances, lumber and countless more home improvement parts and accessories.Home Depot's best coupons are usually 10% off site-wide, however they have been known to release coupon codes that are valid for 20% off everything. They usually have a few codes that are valid for specific categories or deals, but the site-wide codes are rare. Shoppers can subscribe to Home Depot alerts to receive these coupons via email and get a $5 off $50 one-time use coupon.The best way to go about shopping at The Home Depot is not to wait until they have a coupon code available, but to check their daily sales and deals. Here are some tips:If the items you're looking for are seasonal, then make sure you plan ahead and get these deals at the very beginning or end of the season. For example, the best deals on patio furniture are usually at the beginning of Spring or the end of Summer. You'll find great deals on paint in mid-Summer. Power generators usually used in the Winter are on sale at the beginning of Fall.Home Depot will usually offer an online coupon near a popular shopping holiday. Before the actual shopping holiday, it's common for Home Depot to offer one-day sneak peek sales with codes valid for up to 30% off select items (we've even seen 50% off around Black Friday). They may offer one sneak peek sale or several leading up to the main event with different items and discounts offered for each sale. Sneak peek sales are usually within a week of the official shopping holiday. Some popular shopping holidays may include the following:Since so many products at Home Depot are popular in the Spring and Summer, Home Depot has a special Black Friday in Spring each April. This is the best time to buy just about anything at The Home Depot because nobody is thinking about purchasing grills, gardening supplies, lumber, building materials, paint, or other parts and hardware in the cold and rainy weather surrounding Black Friday in November. Black Friday in November is also a fantastic time to buy, the downside is that shoppers will often have to wait to use the things they buy due to seasonal restrictions (nobody's going to have a BBQ in November). Of course, they do tend to focus on Winter-related deals such as fireplaces, Christmas trees and decorations.