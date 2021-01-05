



Note: You will receive up to 10 text messages per month sent by or on behalf of The Home Depot via automated technology to the mobile phone number provided above. Message & data rates may apply. You can always text STOP to 65624 to opt-out.





More Ways to Save at The Home Depot

Those looking for even more discounts may want to check out Home Depot's official coupon page. Here, you can find special offers from their savings center, garden club, pro shop, and style & decor section.



If you are a frequent Home Depot shopper, you may also want to consider signing up for one of their credit cards. Depending on which card you get, you could be looking at savings of up to $100 plus additional benefits!



Those looking to buy furniture of any kind should sign up for their style and decor emails. After entering the required information, you will receive a coupon for 10% off select furniture, home accents, bedding, and bath!



Weekly Ads

One great way to save in-store at The Home Depot is to check out their local ad where you can find in-store savings before you visit your local store!



Online Coupons

