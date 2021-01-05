Get an extra 10% off when you spend $100 on select home office furniture, accent chairs, area rugs, lamps, media storage, tv stands, home accents, wallpaper, wall décor, ottomans and poufs. Free shipping on $45.More
Check out Home Depot's coupon page where you can find plenty of offers to save you money on your next purchase. One of the best offers available at The Home Depot is $5 off your $50 purchase when you sign up for text messages. Shoppers can unsubscribe from these text messages at any time.
Plus, you can visit their savings center, garden club, and join Home Depot Pro from this page. Don't forget to sign up for style & decor emails to get 10% off your next purchase of select furniture, home accents, bedding & bath.
For even more savings, save up to 50% off every day when you shop Home Depot's deal of the day.
Another way to save is to sign up for their subscription service and save 5% off every repeat purchase!
Keep up to date with all of Home Depot's current sales by checking out their specials and offers page. Here, you can commonly find up to 30% off appliance special buys as well as up to 40% off select categories.
Are you shopping in-store? You may want to consider viewing Home Depot's local ad to find all in-store offers.
To be eligible for free shipping, you must spend at least $45 on your purchase. If your order does not reach the free shipping threshold, you can choose the option to buy online and pick up in-store. Some exclusions apply.More
Sign up for The Home Depot emails and you will get a coupon for $5 off $50 sent straight to your inbox! Just enter your first name, last name, email, zip code, and mobile phone number.
Note: You will receive up to 10 text messages per month sent by or on behalf of The Home Depot via automated technology to the mobile phone number provided above. Message & data rates may apply. You can always text STOP to 65624 to opt-out.
More Ways to Save at The Home Depot
Those looking for even more discounts may want to check out Home Depot's official coupon page. Here, you can find special offers from their savings center, garden club, pro shop, and style & decor section.
If you are a frequent Home Depot shopper, you may also want to consider signing up for one of their credit cards. Depending on which card you get, you could be looking at savings of up to $100 plus additional benefits!
Those looking to buy furniture of any kind should sign up for their style and decor emails. After entering the required information, you will receive a coupon for 10% off select furniture, home accents, bedding, and bath!
Weekly Ads
One great way to save in-store at The Home Depot is to check out their local ad where you can find in-store savings before you visit your local store!
Online Coupons
Home Depot frequently offers online coupons for select categories. You can find savings on bedding & bath, wallpaper, shelving, and more. Since Home Depot does not advertise these coupons on their site, one of the best ways to find them is by subscribing to DealsPlus. You will then be alerted, via email, of any great offers that are going on at Home Depot.More
The home improvement giant offers online coupon discounts for specific categories, sitewide, or select seasonal items.
How Do I Get $5 or $10 Off?
Two of the most popular coupon code discounts for Home Depot are their $5 off $50 or $10 off $100 promos. These discounts are popular because there are usually no exclusions across the site. Most other codes are only valid for select items. These codes may be released around a popular shopping holiday, most commonly Black Friday or the Christmas holiday season. Fortunately, shoppers can sign up for emails or text messages from Home Depot to get a $5 off $50 coupon!
What Types of Codes will Home Depot Offer?
Home Depot most commonly offers category-specific codes, but will occasionally offer a sitewide code or coupon valid for a selection of items. 20-25% off blinds and shades, up to 25% off lighting,
Home Depot Credit Cards
Home Depot also offers 4 different credit cards with different perks and benefits. You can find more information by clicking here.More
Home Depot offers a military discount for actively enlisted and retired military personnel! Those who are in active service or veterans can use this discount at your local Home Depot store. Keep in mind that you cannot combine this offer with other coupons. You may need to provide identification documents to redeem this offer.
Sign up for Home Depot's garden club by filling in your name, email, zip code, and phone number. You will then receive a $5 off $50 coupon for your next lawn & garden purchase!
If you are not shopping for lawn & garden items, you can also sign up for Home Depot's mobile offers and get a $5 off $50 coupon sent to your phone. Plus, get even more savings texted to your cell phone.More
Save up to $100 a day when you open a new card! Valid 1/28-728/2021. Did you know that Home Depot offers 4 different credit cards? You can apply today for the consumer credit card, project loan, commercial revolving, or commercial account card.
Consumer Credit Card:
6 months every day financing on purchases of $299 or more
Up to 10% off select sheds, USA and Tuff sheds, installed sheds & garages
Up to 10% off installed pergolas, arbors and pavilions by Law Master Outdoor Living
12-24 months special financing for riding mowers, fencing, blinds & more!
Aside from coupons, there are plenty of ways you can start saving at The Home Depot. Here are a couple ways you can take advantage of additional discounts and offers.
Other Retailer Coupons
Did you know you can bring in other coupons from Home Depot competitors? Home Depot has been known to honor coupons from other home improvement stores such as Lowe's.
Rent Tools
Home Depot allows customers to rent tools instead of buying them. This is a great option if you're looking for a one-time use tool. You can see more information here.
Deal of the Day
Every day, Home Depot offers a special buy of the day which you can find here.
Price Match Guarantee
Home Depot not only offers a price match guarantee, but they will beat competitor's prices by an extra 10%! If you're able to find a lower price on an identical in-store item from any other retailer, they will beat the price by 10%. Show the ad, printout, or photo to an associate to receive your discount.More
Does The Home Depot Offer Anything for Email Sign Up?
When you sign up for The Home Depot emails or text messages, you will receive a one-time use coupon for an extra $5 off your $50 purchase! Some exclusions do apply. Plus, you will get $100s more in savings, project ideas, and how-to guides sent straight to your inbox.
Does The Home Depot Offer a Military Discount?
The Home Depot offers a 10% off military discount on regularly priced items for active duty, retired military, and reservists at participating locations. Just show your valid military ID to get your savings. However, The Home Depot does not have an official policy regarding their military discount so it is advised to call your local store ahead of time.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement retailer with over 2200 stores across the U.S. They offer the largest selection of hardware, patio furniture, construction, paint, tools, gardening, flooring, grills, appliances, lumber and countless more home improvement parts, and accessories.
What are the Best Home Depot Coupons?
The Home Depot regularly offers coupons for an extra 20% off items in select categories. One of the best ways to save is to subscribe to The Home Depot emails or texts and you will receive a $5 off $50 one-time use coupon. Additionally, The Home Depot will always run sales during most major holidays.
Does The Home Depot Offer Free Shipping or Curbside Pickup?
Yes, The home Depot offers free shipping for most orders of $45 or more. Plus, get free delivery on most appliance orders of $369 or more. Some exclusions apply.
Is There a Home Depot Rewards Program?
The Home Depot offers 2 different rewards account - one for personal shopping and one for professionals. With a personal accont, you can enjoy faster checkout, exclusive offers, and the ability to save products for later viewing. The pro account offers member exclusive business tools and benefits as well as volume pricing. Best of all, both are free to join! Just enter the required information.
Is There a Home Depot Credit Card?
The Home Depot has 4 different credit cards - the consumer credit card, project loan card, commercial revolving charge card, and commercial account.
Consumer Credit Card Perks:
• 6 Months Financing on purchases of $299 or more.
• Up to 24 Months Financing during special promotions.
• 1 Year to Make Returns
• Zero liability on unauthorized charges.
• Credit card limits based on creditworthiness.
Project Loan Card Perks:
• 6 months to purchase everything for your project
• Fixed low monthly payments with more time to pay and flexibility to pay off any time.
• Loans up to $55,000 to purchase all your project materials and more.
Commercial Revolving Charge Card Perks:
• Payment flexibility to allow you to make low monthly payments or pay in full each month
• Authorized user cards
• Itemized Statements
• Easy Purchase Tracking
• Online Account Management
• 1 Year to Make Returns
• 60 Days with no interest on every purchase. 2X longer to pay lets you optimize your cash flow. Minimum monthly payments required for Commercial Revolving Charge
Commercial Card Perks:
• Payment due in full each month
• Buyer ID Cards
• Pay by Invoice
• Itemized Statements
• Easy Purchase Tracking
• Online Account Management
• 1 Year to Make Returns
• Pro Xtra Membership
• Fuel Savings
• 60 Days with no interest on every purchase. 2X longer to pay lets you optimize your cash flow.
Even better, you can sometimes find an offer for up to an extra $100 off when you open a new account.
