Hotels.com Coupon Codes & Deals 2020

Coupon of the Day
8% OFF
Code

8% Off Select Hotels (app Only)

Use this coupon to get 8% off the price of your booking at a participating Best Price Guarantee hotel when you stay between 1 and 28 nights. Stay to be completed between 05/14/19 and 03/31/21. Download the Hotels.com app or visit the mobile website to redeem this coupon code.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/31/20
6% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 6% Off Hotels

Book by 12/13, travel by 3/31/2021.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/14/20
$5 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $5 Off $50+

Get $5 off bookings of $50 or more! Just enter this code at online checkout. Book by 12/31/20, travel by 3/31/21.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/31/20
Code
Coupon verified!

$20-$100 Rebate

Get up to a $100 rebate when you use this coupon code and fill out the form found on this landing page.

Offer Details:
  • $20 w/ a 3-night booking
  • $30 w/ a 5-night booking
  • $50 w/ a 8-night booking
  • $75 w/ a 10-night booking
  • $100 w/ a 12-night booking

    Travel dates January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.More
    • Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 12/31/20
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Official Coupons & Offers

    Use the codes found on this page to save an extra 10-15% off your next reservation. Typical discounts include 10% off select hotels, $50 off $300 & more. These codes CAN be used to get additional discounts on already price reduced hotels. Find hotels that already are listed at a 60% discount + add one of these limited time codes to maximize your total savings!

    Plus, collect 10 nights and earn one night free when you sign up for a free Hotels.com Rewards Membership.    More
    Get Deal
    7 comments
    Code

    $10 CAD Off $100+ CAD

    Book by 12/31/20. Travel by 3/31/21.

    Read more details here.    More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 1/1/21
    Sale

    Last Minute Hotel Deals

    Get Deal
    10% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 10% Off for Verified University Students

    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Collect 10 Nights, Get 1 Free | Hotels.comRewards

    Collect 10 Nights, Get 1 Free with Hotels.com Rewards. 10 nights add up surprisingly fast!

    How it Works:
    • Book
      Don’t forget to sign in before you book to collect your nights, there's have more than 500,000 eligible hotels.
    • Stay
      Your nights will appear in your account up to 72 hours after you check out.
    • Collect Nights
      Collect 10 nights, get 1 free — it’s really that simple!
    • Redeem Free Nights
      To redeem a night, choose an eligible property and select ‘Pay now’. Remember to sign in to apply your free night at checkout. The value of your free night will be the average price of the previous 10 nights you collect.

    NOTE From Nov 27, 2019, a fee of $5.00 will be applied to each reward night you redeem. There’s no fee if you redeem on the app. Nights will expire 12 months from collecting.    More
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Group Rates

    If you are booking 9 or more rooms you are eligible to save up to an extra 30% off of Hotels.com's base rental rates. Save more when you reserve together. Great for group events like meetings, sporting events and weddings. Get competing quotes fast as hotels bid to get your group business. Book as a group and pay the hotel separately.

    How it Works:
    1. Fill Out One Simple Form
      You'll get your own expert planner and the hotels will provide customized quotes based on your group reservation requirements.
    2. Compare & Negotiate Online
      Easy-to-use tools will allow you to compare offers and negotiate online.
    3. Select The Best Deal. Lowest Group Rates, Guaranteed!
      These private rates provided to you are typically lower than online rates offered to the general public.

    Lowest Group Rate Guaranteed! hotels.com will meet or beat any price on your group's travel needs when reserving 9 rooms per night or more at a hotel of equal or greater quality.    More
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Same Day Rentals

    Save up to 40% when you book a hotel for tonight. Search for eligible hotels around the world.

    NOTE: Minimum night stay may be required.    More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Lightening Deals

    Book today and explore new places for up to 50% off with these Lightening Deals!More
    Get Deal

    About Hotels.com

    Hotels.com, a leading provider of lodging worldwide, offers travelers one of the widest selections of discounted hotels including traditional hotels, vacation rentals, modern apartment style hotel suites, and bed and breakfasts at more than 500,000 properties worldwide.

    DealsPlus users can find plenty of Hotels.com coupon codes and deals that work on select hotel chains almost every day of the year. If your hotel of choice is excluded from a discount coupon, be sure to take advantage of their easy-to-use loyalty program. With Hotels.com Rewards, get a free night after you collect 10 AND pay less on Secret Price hotels. All you have to do is sign up for free to start earning free hotel stays and exclusive discounts - no promo code needed.

    They also offer a best price guarantee! Find a cheaper hotel for that same travel period? Contact customer service and they'll match that price.

    What are the best Hotels.com coupons?

    There's almost always a $5 off Hotels.com coupon code that works on qualifying bookings of $50 or more. Over popular travel periods and holidays, they'll release their ever popular 10% off coupon, which typically works on most hotels over a certain travel period.

    You can also get rebates on your booking! The more nights you stay, the more you get back. Just don't forget to fill out the rebate form.

    How to redeem a coupon code:


      1. After finding your desired hotel, click"Book".
      2. Near the bottom right of the following page, you'll see the option to "Apply a discount code."
      3. Copy and paste the coupon into that field and click "apply" to add that discount. Note that promo codes don't always work on every hotel or booking, but it's always worth a try.


    How to earn free nights and other rewards:

    As mentioned above, the Hotels.com rewards program is free to join and is a great way to earn points for free nights, get special discounts, and receive alerts whenever new offers and discount codes are available. Earn 1 free night for every 10 nights you collect at over 100,000 participating hotels around the world.

    How to get the best discounts + more shopping tips:

    Common Hotels.com deals include 24-hour sale events, Private Sales for users that are logged in, and seasonal sales (like 4th of July, Memorial Day, spring break, and holiday hotel sales). Get up to 50% off during these events that are available about once a week. Coupons mentioned earlier usually don't stack with these special sales, but it's always worth a try.

    Be sure to subscribe to Hotels.com coupon alerts via DealsPlus, because we find, post, and share official offers as soon as they become available.