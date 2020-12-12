Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Hot Topic Coupons & Promo Codes December 2020

30% OFF
30% Off Sitewide Flash Sale

Standard Shipping Cutoff Last Weekend!!More
3 used today - Expires 12/12/20
15% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off Free In-Store Pickup

For a limited time, get an extra 15% off qualifying purchase by choosing free in-store pickup with this code at checkout.

Note: Exclusions Apply. Limit one per order. Must complete a purchase online & select the "Free Pickup In-Store"More
1 used today
30% OFF
Coupon verified!

30% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Hot Topic emails and receive your unique coupon for 30% off your next online or in-store purchase!

Offer Details:
  • Offer may be redeemed only one time per customer throughout promotional period.
  • Cannot be combined with any other offers, coupons or promotions.
  • Offer excludes BTS The Wings Tour tee, BT21, PopSockets, select Blackcraft, Emo Nite, select Loungefly, select Funko products, select collectibles, select jewelry, accessories and beauty, select fashion/license apparel, select books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, Pleaser shoes, prior purchases, gift cards, taxes or shipping.


Don't forget to also register for the Hot Topic Guest List rewards program for free!

Rewards Members Perks:
  • Earn 1 point for ever $1 spent
  • Free $5 reward for every 100 points
  • Birthday & rewards member anniversary specials
  • Early access to sales and events
  • Plus, get VIP status with 500 points!More
1 used today - 3 comments
OFFER
Coupon verified!

$15 Pajama Pants

Get free shipping on orders of $60+More
FREE SHIPPING
Shop Now, Pay Later On Hot Topic with Klarna

Free Shipping on Orders over $50More
Expires 12/31/20
FREE SHIPPING
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On $50+

Coupon verified!

Naruto Merchandise, Accessories & T-Shirts

Expires 12/31/20
Coupon verified!

Disney Pixar Coco Clothing & Merchandise

Expires 12/31/20
OFFER
Coupon verified!

Buy Online, Free Pickup In-Store

Order from thousands of style sand sizes on HotTopics.com then visit your local Hot Topic store to pick up your items. Typically take 3-4 hrs to process. If order was placed after 4pm, it may be processed the next business day.More
FREE SHIPPING
Coupon verified!

Up to 50% Outdoor Apparel & Accessories

Get free shipping on orders of $60

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
About Hot Topic

Hot Topic is the leading retailer for music, anime and pop culture themed fashion including rock t-shirts, skinny jeans, band tees, costumes, hair dyes and more. Shop their sale and clearance section for great deals on clothing, accessories and novelty gifts. Save up to an extra 20% off your order with today's Hot Topic

What are the best Hot Topic coupons?

On top of their sale and clearance savings which can go as high as 75% off or more, shoppers can also save up to an additional 20% off their order. Their promo code can be found on the homepage or browse through this page for new coupon codes to save on your total purchase. Hot Topic coupons will work for most sale and clearance items too!

How do I use my coupon code?

    1. Add item(s) to cart.
    2. At checkout, paste code into 'Enter Promo Code' area and hit apply.
    3. Discount will be reflected at the bottom.

Hot Topic promo codes are not stackable so shoppers can only use one code per order.

What are the best Hot Topic sales?

Some of the best Hot Topic savings can be found in their sale and clearance section where items are typically discounted up to 75% off or more. Shoppers can also stack a coupon code on top of sale items! We see new markdowns added every week both online and in-stores at Hot Topic. If there's an item you want that's pricey, check back in a week or two to see if it's been marked down.

Also, scan through their homepage for event sales where select items are discounted for a limited time. Shopping in store? Certain deals like their BOGO 50% off clearance offers are valid for in-stores only!

How else can I save money?

Hot Topic offers Hot Cash both online and in-store shoppers can earn $15 for every $30 spent.

Online Shoppers - Start shopping and pick up at least $30 worth of items to get a $15 Hot Cash coupon (your coupon will arrive with your package).

In-Store Shoppers - Find a Hot Topic location in your area and purchase at least $30 worth of items for a $15 Hot Cash coupon.

Shoppers can also join the HT+1 Rewards Program (free to join) and earn 15% off rewards, exclusive member events, birthday coupon offers and more.