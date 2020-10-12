Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Corelle 16-Pc Chelsea Dinnerware Set
FREE SHIPPING
$76.99 $114.99
1 day ago
Expires : 12/20/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Corelle 16-Pc Chelsea Dinnerware Set for only $76.99 when cardholders use code GIFTING30 (extra 30% w/ card) and free shipping with code DECMVCFREE at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code YOUSAVE for an extra 15% off with free shipping!

Plus, everyone earns $10 Kohl's Cash with this purchase (redeemable from 12/25 - 1/3)!

Details:
  • Eye-catching floral design
  • Contemporary square shapes
  • Stoneware, glass
  • Dishwasher & Microwave safe
  • Received 4+ stars from over 130 reviews

home kitchen Kitchenware kohls stoneware Dinnerware Set Corelle dinning set
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
1 day ago
updated
