Macy's is offering 2 Set of Martha Stewart Collection Stoneware Holiday Cocottes for only $17.49 with code FRIEND at checkout. Shipping is free on $25+



Product Details :

Set includes two cocottes with lids



Approx. dimensions, each: 5.5" x 4.3" x 3.1"; 7.44-oz. capacity



For use with non-metal utensils only



Oven safe to 450°F



Created for Macy's



Stoneware



Dishwasher and microwave safe