Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

Waterpik Electric Dental Water Flosser (6 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$39.93 $69.99
2h ago
Expires : 10/14/20
11  Likes 1  Comments
8
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering these Waterpik Electric Dental Water Flossers for just $39.93 (Reg. $69.99) with free shipping for all Prime Members!

Note: deal is valid for Prime members only.

Available Colors:

#1 Best Seller in Health & Household category w/ 4+ stars from over 45,000 customer reviews!

🏷 Deal Tags

amazon Free Shipping health beauty water flosser waterpik dental care prime day
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
1h ago
👍 👍 👍
Likes Reply
Amazon See All arrow
ROUND UP
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Hottest Deals Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Now Live! Prime Day 2020 Sale
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
7.5-Oz Dial Liquid Hand Soap
93¢ $4.39
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Back! $10 Off Your Next App Order
$10 Off
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Credit w/ $40 Amazon Gift Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Fire Edition Smart TVs
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
64-Oz Motivational Water Bottle w/ Straw
$4.99 $15.99
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
$49.99 $124.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Auto (Alexa in Your Car)
$19.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Waterpik Electric Dental Water Flosser (6 Colors)
$39.93 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
AliExpress
AliExpress
US $0.92 18% OFF|1M/2M/5M Nano Magic Tape Double Sided Tape Transparent No Trace Reusable Waterproof Adhesive Tape Cleanable Home Gekkotape|Tape| - AliExpress
$0.92 $1.12
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
AmazonBasics Cleaning Cloth Multi-colored Mix Bundle, 24-Pack
$7.73 $9.53
Best Buy
Best Buy
Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer, 8-Qt Capacity, BPA-Free, Stainless Steel, One-Touch Presets, Use Less Oil for Healthy Frying Stainless Steel RJ380-SSQSS-8T
$59.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
IRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-Charging, Charcoal Grey
$199.99 $319.99
Amazon
Amazon
Hoover FH50700 PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner, Lightweight, Blue
$107.15
Belk
Belk
Gibson 8 Piece Oster Rametto Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$29.00 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Space Heater, TaoTronics PTC 1500W Fast Quiet Heating Ceramic Tower Heater Oscillating Portable Heater with Remote Control Programmable Thermostat ECO Mode 12H Timer LED Display, Black, Large
$57.99 $64.99
eBay
eBay
Viking 4013-3N31 Contemporary Quantianum, Mirror Finish 3-Ply 11" Nonstick Grill
$17.93 $71.95
FREE SHIPPING
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
All The Best Amazon Deals to Shop for September 2020
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Apple AirPods w/ Charging Case
$114.99 $159.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Back! $10 Off Your Next App Order
$10 Off
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug (Order via Alexa)
$4.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Now Live! Prime Day 2020 Sale
SALE
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Hottest Deals Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Categories Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Zulily
Zulily
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
$14.99 $49.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow