Best Buy has the Emerald 5.2L Digital Air Fryer for just $39.99 (regular $139.99). Plus, shipping is free.



Product Details:

Provides an easy and healthy way of preparing your favorite ingredients



By using rapid hot air circulation, it helps cook numerous dishes and tasty delicacies



Heats up foods with little to no oil at all



Nonstick coating allows easy food release



Digital controls with display



Built-in 60-minute timer



Removable basket and pan



Various delicious recipes are included



Received 4.7 stars out of 1,930+ reviews