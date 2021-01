Best Buy has this Oster MyBlend Personal Blender for only $9.99 with free store pickup! Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Product Details:

Just fill, blend and go!



400 watts of power to break down tough ingredients



The portable blender bottle is impact resistant, and the travel-friendly carrying lid makes MyBlend easy to carry



One-touch control



Blade is removable for easy cleaning, and the durable Tritan plastic sports bottle is dishwasher-safe



Received 4+ stars out of 110+ reviews